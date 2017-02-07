SJSD students win scholastic awards

(News Release) – Students at three St. Joseph School District schools received awards in the 2017 Scholastics Art and Writing Awards Regional competition.

About 5 – 7% of students entering the competition received a Gold Key and will continue on to compete against students nationally. The top 10% of artwork received a Silver Key, and the top 15% received an Honorable Mention. Artworks that receive “GOLD KEY” recognition at the national level will be displayed in Washington D.C. and qualify for scholarship opportunities.

Visual Arts

Art Portfolio

Jillian Beauford, Central honorable mention teacher: Mindy Christofferson

Sara Marquardt, Central honorable mention teacher: Mindy Christofferson



Ceramics and Glass

Jessica Anderson, Central honorable mention teacher: Eric Simmons

Isaac Choi, Central gold key teacher: Eric Simmons

Jailine Delgado, Central honorable mention teacher: Eric Simmons

Digital Art

Lukas Alnutt, Bode three honorable mentions teacher: Rick Reigart

Daniel Bucher, Benton honorable mention teacher: Lynn Davis

Riley McMichael, Bode honorable mention teacher: Rick Reigart

Drawing and Illustration

Jillian Beauford, Central three honorable mentions teacher: Mindy Christofferson

Isaac Choi, Central honorable mention teacher: Eric Simmons

Chandra Traxler, Central honorable mention teacher: Mindy Christofferson

Jonathan Warner, Central honorable mention teacher: Renee Beggs

Painting

Liv Greer, Central honorable mention teacher: Jill Kirkendoll

Photography

Lukas Alnutt, Bode three honorable mentions teacher: Rick Reigart

Kiera Cohen, Central honorable mention teacher: Renee Beggs

Liv Greer, Central silver key teacher: Jill Kirkendoll

Riley McMichael, Bode honorable mention teacher: Rick Reigart

Sculpture

Isaac Choi, Central two honorable mentions teacher: Eric Simmons

Writing

Poetry

Shyla Cohen, Bode honorable mention teacher: Josie Clark

Emma Donaldson, Central gold key teacher: Kyla Ward

Liv Greer, Central honorable mention teacher: Kyla Ward

Bella Smith, Bode gold key teacher: Josie Clark

Julia Stolfus, Central honorable mention teacher: Kyla Ward

Flash Fiction

Shyla Cohen, Bode silver key teacher: Josie Clark

Science Fiction/Fantasy

Jonathon Potochnic, Central honorable mention teacher: Kyla Ward

Short Story

Isabel Scamurra, Central silver key teacher: Kyla Ward