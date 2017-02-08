Presentation will preview upcoming Pompeii exhibition trip

A trip to the Pompeii Exhibition at Union Station in Kansas City through the Saint Joseph Museums begins with a preview this week from an archaeologist.

Dr. Jimmy Albright has been to Pompeii several times including when leading tours in Italy. Albright will present “The Story of Ancient Pompeii” at 6 p.m. on Thursday in the conference room at the St. Joseph Museums, 3406 Frederick Avenue.

Albright will talk about Pompeii, the eruption and what led up to it. He said he will also talk about his most recent excavation in Israel involving a Roman city.

“I’ve got a lot of digital pictures to show, my recent visits to Pompeii and everything, I can kind of share with folks that come,” Albright said. “I’ll also bring Roman artifacts. In my collection I’ve got Roman oil lamps, Roman cooking pots, Roman glass, vases, et cetera, so I’ll have the kind of pottery that they had.”

Kathy Reno with the Saint Joseph Museums said the presentation is open to anyone but will also serve as a preview for anyone planning on going on one of the trips to Kansas City. The first trip on March 9th is full. Reno said another trip is planned for March 23rd and has available spots.

“The trip will take us a couple of hours to kind of wander and, of course, I do let our groups go at their own pace,” Reno said. “The rest of the day I filled with related things, just tried to make the theme be Italian food, good wine, that type of thing.”

The trip will depart from the St. Joseph Museum at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 23, and make its first stop at the Pompeii Exhibition. That will be followed by lunch at Lidia’s, a visit to the Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art and end with a stop on the way back to St. Joseph at Jowler Creek vineyard and winery. Dr. Albright will also be along to share his knowledge of Pompeii throughout the trip.

Reservations are required by February 14th. For more information, call (816) 232-8471 or click here.