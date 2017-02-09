Obituaries February 5-7

Donald James Cook

1943-2017

Donald James Cook 73, Saint Joseph, Missouri died Sunday February 5, 2017. Born April 3, 1943, St. Joseph, MO He was preceded in death by parents Daisy & Charles Cook, brother Carey, a sister Joann. Survivors include wife, Mary Ann Cook of the home, 5 children, step-daughter, Sonya (Shawn) Wilson, step son, John A Cox, a brother, Frank (Evelyn) Cook. Cremation under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. No scheduled visitation or memorial services at this time. Memorials are requested to the Donald Cook Memorial fund in care of the Rupp Funeral home.

Charlotte E. Huber

1916-2017

Charlotte E. Huber, 100, St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Monday, February 6, 2017 at a local healthcare facility.

She was born November 12, 1916 in St. Joseph, Missouri.

She enjoyed embroidering on tea towels and pillow cases and helping her husband, Francis with the family butcher shop.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Huber; parents, Charles and Mamie (Eggers) Heater; and siblings, Georgia, James, Edward, Charles, Oliver, Benjamin, Virginia, and Mary Jane.

Survivors include children, Billy Brundige, Ramon Brundige (Kay), Patricia Barnes (Ray), Elizabeth Miller (Clarence), Michael (Huber) Kanyon and Paul Huber; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Mount Auburn Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 1:30 to 2:30 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Mary Lou Wolfe

1934-2017

Mary Lou Wolfe 83, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at Mosaic Life Care Hospital. She was born January 8, 1934 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Ada and Leo Sexton. She graduated from Benton High School class of 1952, and married Lawrence “Larry” Wolfe on February 12, 1966 and he survives of the home. They were the owners and operators of Hadley’s Bar 3 restaurant in the Live Stock Exchange Building for 10 years until they sold their business in 1983 she was also a homemaker. She enjoyed quilting and crocheting., and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and St. Paul Lutheran Church. Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Leo Sexton Jr., and sister, Norma Compton. Survivors include, husband, Larry Wolfe of the home, daughters, Deola Wolfe, Sheryl Wolfe, grand-daughter raised in the home Olivia Wolfe-Williams, daughter Beth (Tom) Fletcher, sons, Theodore (Rosanne) Wolfe, Mark Wolfe, all of St. Joseph, and Jack (Debbie) Wolfe of Tenn, 11 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild, niece, Susan Sexton raised in the home and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 am, on Saturday, February 11, 2017 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, with Pastor Joel Cundiff officiating, The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are requested In lieu of flowers, to the St. Paul Lutheran Church. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Alfred T. Adkins

1944-2017

Alfred T. Adkins, 72, of Hiawatha, died Tuesday morning, February 7, 2017, at the Hiawatha Community Hospital.

Alfred was born on a farm near Leona, September 22, 1944, one of fifteen children born to Samuel Franklin and Maude Randall Adkins, and had lived nearly all of his life in the Doniphan-Brown county area. He grew up in the Leona-Denton area where he attended country school. After he married, Alfred farmed south of Troy for nearly twenty years. He later worked as a janitor and drove the activity school bus for Troy schools for a number of years, prior to working for Doniphan County Road Dept where he retired.

He married Carolyn Mae Baxter, March 7, 1965, in Blair, KS. They owned and operated for twenty years “Carolyn’s Place” in Troy. She died April 11, 2005. Alfred was also preceded in death by his parents; a sister Erma Pole; four brothers: Sam, Melvin, Jack, Dick, and infant brother.

Survivors include three sons: Samuel Adkins of Hiawatha, Jeff Adkins of Junction City, Bobby Adkins of Holton; four brothers: Delbert Adkins of Hiawatha, Danny Adkins of Severance, Art Adkins of Troy, John Adkins of Beeville, Texas; four sisters: Betty Meyers of Bendena, Gert Hamilton of White Cloud, Cleo Stewart and Joyce Moppin, both of Severance. Also surviving are 8 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter.

Funeral Services are planned for 10 a.m. Saturday, February 11, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Highland, with Don Harter officiating. Interment will follow at the Iola Cemetery, south of Sparks.

Friends may call at the funeral home after 10 a.m. Friday, where the family will meet from 6 until 8 that evening.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Alfred Adkins Memorial Fund to be designated later by the family, sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box 33, Highland 66035.