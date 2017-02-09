Parade of flags helps Coleman Elementary celebrate its diversity

Click to view slideshow.School officials at Coleman Elementary in St. Joe point out that the school is one of the most diverse in the region, with dozens of countries represented. Last week they held a multi-cultural event that included a “parade of flags” from each of those countries. On Thursday, the school held an assembly for a repeat performance, with students displaying the flags of the country they represented.

Principal Heather Gladhart points out that 22 foreign countries are represented in the student body, with students of their parents born in those countries…

“We want to recognize the variety of cultures and the diversity that we have here within our school,” Gladhart said. “Some of our students were unable attend that evening, so we wanted them to be a part of that experience and be able to share in that opportunity today.”

The project has been several weeks in the making. The students put together displays about the various countries, and flags from those countries.

“They researched those countries.” Gladhard said. “They learned about the food, the living environment, they learned about the history and the traditions of those countries.”

“Through that process, we had the opportunity to make some displays, and we used those during our event that evening, so that our students can recognize and see the various places that our kids come from,” she saidl.

Ruth Vanlalchhandami is a Coleman student who moved to the United States at age six from Myanmar. She says the project helped her learn about a lot of countries they didn’t study in Myanmar.

“Because it shows from where other people, like our friends are from, and we can learn more about them,” Ruth said.

After the assembly Thursday, students observed National School Counselors Week with some special dedications for School Counselor Brandy Karleskint. Students read testimonials of why they think Karleskint is a “super hero.” The reasons ranged from “lifting us up even though she can’t fly,” to “super strength to keep us safe,” to “smells good.”

Principal Gladhart helped as Karleskint donned a Superman cape, and then presented her with a special collage of photographs of each of the classes at Coleman.