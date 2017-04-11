Buchanan County shooting suspect also charged with trying to run down officer in Gladstone

A St. Joseph man accused of shooting at two men trying to recover a stolen vehicle is also accused in Clay County of trying to run down a police officer during a shoplifting incident in Clay County.

Zachary Bixby is charged with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action for the incident outside a HyVee store in Gladstone March 25. In court documents, Police Detective C. Breedlove says a uniformed officer was informed of a man and a woman concealing merchandise in the store.

The probable cause affidavit asserts that Bixby tried to flee. After a brief foot chase through the parking lot, Bixby allegedly pulled a handgun but kept running. The officer says Bixby then got into a Kia Sportage, put it into reverse and jumped the curb. He then allegedly tried and failed to strike the officer with the vehicle.

The woman Bixby was with identified him to the officer, according to the affidavit, which also says the officer was able to identify Bixby from a photo lineup.

Authorities in St. Joseph told Gladstone police that the vehicle used in the HyVee incident may also have been used in a robbery here in St. Joseph, in which the suspect allegedly pointed a firearm at Walmart employees to avoid being detained.

In Clay County Court, bail was set at $75,000. No court date has been set. Bixby is being held without bail in the Buchanan County Jail for a shooting incident April 8 on U.S. Highway 59. Click here for more.