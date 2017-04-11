Inmate charged with breaking out window at county jail

An inmate in the Buchanan County Jail faces more jail time after allegedly breaking out a window in a cell in the dayroom of the facility.

Tyler Heerlein, 29, was being held on a probation violation for a protection order violation on April 5 when the incident occured. According to court documents, Heerlein caused approximately $775 in damage to the jail “…by striking the western window in cell 3 located in Dayroom E on A Pod with a wooden rod until it broke according to witness statements and reports.”

He’s due back in court April 27 for a trial setting before Associate Circuit Judge Rebecca Spencer. Heerlein is charged with property damage in the second degree, a class-b misdemeanor.