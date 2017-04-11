Man held without bail after allegedly firing pellet gun at girlfriend

A St. Joseph man is being held without bail on a misdemeanor domestic assault charge after allegedly firing a pellet gun at his girlfriend.

Anthony Allen Gardner, 26, is charged with domestic assault in the fourth degree, a class-a misdemeanor. In court documents, police say Gardner threw items in the residence he shared with his girlfriend. According to the victim, he then pointed a pellet pistol at her and began to fire it at her three to five times as she ran into her bathroom.

The affidavit says Gardner fled the scene, but later returned and was arrested by officers responding to the call.

The affidavit asserts that the defendant has a lengthy criminal history in Missouri and Kansas. According to the court filing he has seven previous arrests in Kansas, including “…convictions for drugs, disorderly conduct by brawling or fighting, domestic battery, and battery on law enforcement in Kansas.”

Associate Circuit Keith Marquart ruled that Gardner poses a danger to the victim and refused to set bail. Judge Marquart scheduled the case for a trial setting April 26. Gardner remains in custody in the Buchanan County Jail.