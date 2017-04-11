Mansfield roadwork to begin Thursday

A portion of Mansfield road will close starting this week as the City of St. Joseph begins reconstruction.

Mansfield Road, from 22nd Street west to 14th Street, will be closed to through traffic beginning Thursday.

The City said a signed detoured route will be in place to direct traffic around the closure. During this period, the roadway will generally be closed to through traffic, however, access will be available to those with destinations inside the closed portion of the roadway. Access to most properties will be from the west at 14th Street. Some properties will have temporary access from 22nd Street during the project.

Construction is scheduled to be complete in mid-August. This project is funded through the half-cent Capital Improvements Program (CIP) sales tax.