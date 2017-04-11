McCaskill to hold town hall in St. Joseph

Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill plans to stop in St. Joseph this week to hear from community members in a public town hall.

The event will take place, Thursday, April 13 at 12 p.m. in the Kemper Recital Hall at the Walter Cronkite Memorial Building (Leah Spratt Hall) at Missouri Western University.

McCaskill said she is taking part in public town hall meeting throughout Missouri and has throughout her time in the U.S. Senate. She said she feels these events are important to hold herself accountable to Missourians.

“Having public town halls, where any Missourian can show up and chew on me about what they think I’m doing right or wrong, and share their ideas and concerns, is a great way to do it,” McCaskill said. “Town halls like these are part of what makes our democracy great, and I think every elected official would benefit from listening and learning from Missourians, face-to-face.”

McCaskill will host eight public town halls this week in Buchanan County, Callaway County, Greene County, Jefferson County, Marion County, New Madrid County, Phelps County, and Platte County.