McGinnis named Lafayette Assistant Principal

(News Release) — The St. Joseph School District (SJSD) has selected Ashly McGinnis to fill the assistant principal position at Lafayette High School for the 2017‐18 school year.

McGinnis is currently the assistant principal at Truman Middle School. She began her career in education with the St. Joseph School District in 2007. She taught special education and 8th grade math.

McGinnis has a doctorate in Educational Leadership from the University of Missouri, a master’s degree in Educational Leadership from Northwest Missouri State University, a master’s degree in Mental Health Counseling from Emporia State University and a bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Emporia State University.

McGinnis replaces Chris Early as assistant principal. Mr. Early was recently promoted to the principal role at Lafayette, taking over for the retiring Dr. Tyran Sumy.

The St. Joseph School District Board of Education approved this hire during executive session on Monday, April 10, 2017.