Board releases findings from Atchison MGPI chemical release

The U.S. Chemical Safety Board released its preliminary findings Wednesday into the chemical release that took place last year in Atchison, Kan. that sent over 140 people to the hospital.

According to the CSB, it has identified several shortcomings in the design and labeling of loading stations, as well as adherence to chemical unloading procedures that led to the release that took place on Oct. 21, 2016 at MGP Ingredients. The chemical release occurred when sulfuric acid was inadvertently unloaded from a tanker truck into a fixed sodium hypochlorite tank at the plant. The two materials combined to produce chlorine gas that sent over 140 individuals, both workers and members of the public, to area hospitals and resulted in shelter-in-place and evacuation orders for thousands of local residents.

The Board does not issue citations or fines but does make safety recommendations to plants, industry organizations, labor groups and regulatory agencies. Chairperson Vanessa Allen Sutherland said part of the reason they are releasing the preliminary findings is to try to prevent other companies from making similar mistakes.

“Our primary goal is to make sure others are receiving these lessons and can take proactive measures,” Sutherland said. “We do work with federal and state agencies very closely, as we should, sharing with them our lessons learned. Sharing with them our investigative findings while they concurrently look at regulatory compliance.”

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) are also investigating the incident.

The CSB found a number of design deficiencies that increased the likelihood of an incorrect connection, such as the close proximity of the fill lines, and unclear and poorly placed chemical labels. In addition, the CSB found that both MGPI and Harcros did not follow internal procedures for unloading operations.

“Unloading activities occur at thousands of facilities across the country every day,” said Lucy Tyler, CSB Investigator-in-Charge. “This event should serve to remind industry to review their own chemical unloading operations and work with motor carriers to ensure chemicals are unloaded safely.”

To view the entire release on the preliminary findings. Sutherland said she expects the final findings to be released in a case study this fall.