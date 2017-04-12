City to overflow wastewater into Missouri River

The City of St. Joseph said it plans to overflow wastewater next week to the Missouri River.

On Tuesday, starting around 6:30 a.m. the city said its Water Protection facility will be overflowing wastewater to the

Missouri River. The overflow is anticipated to last up to 48 hours.

Water Protection, along with Garney Construction, will be making repairs to the headworks at the wastewater treatment plant and to the Whitehead Pump Station. During this event, water samples will be collected from the Missouri River until the repairs have been made and the bypass has been completed.

The City said the notification is a requirement of the city’s National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit to keep the public informed when an anticipated overflow will occur. Staff has already notified the Missouri Department of Natural Resources ten days in advance of this anticipated event.

In addition to notification the city said signage will be posted along the Missouri River as well as on the city’s website.