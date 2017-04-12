Conservation Department stocks lake at Krug Park for public fishing starting this weekend

A lot of kids turned out Wednesday morning to help the Missouri Department of Conservation stock fish into the lake at Krug Park. Some of them seemed more interested in the water gushing from the truck used to transport the fish from the MDC fishery. Their parents, and grandparents, were focused on taking pictures and videos.

Public fishing begins this weekend at the park.

Eric Miller of MDC tells us they added about 450 hybrid blue gill and about 175 channel catfish. During the winter months, likely beginning in November, they are expected to add trout.

Click to view slideshow.