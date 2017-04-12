Manslaughter trial delayed

The trial of a Daviess County man accused in the death of his roommate has been delayed.

Aaron Tucker is charged with involuntary manslaughter for a fight last November between Tucker and Michael Estabrook that left Estabrook unconscious and eventually claimed his life. Tucker was originally charged with second-degree murder.

The case was scheduled to go to trial or plea on Wednesday, but at the request of the defendant’s lawyer, Circuit Judge Thomas Chapman agreed to a two-month continuance.

Tucker is due back in court June 14. He is free on $10,000 bond.