MERIL wins award for website accessibility

The Midland Empire Resource for Independent Living is getting recognition for its website accessibility.

The agency said it has been award the first annual wesbite/IT award by the Missouri Governor’s Council on Disability for having a website that strives to be accessible to all people.

MERIL is a not-for-profit organization that provides resources to people with disabilities and those who are aging in Northwest Missouri. CEO Rob Honan accepted the award at the annual Power Up assistive technology conference in Columbia, MO.

According to a news release, the award announcement from the Governor’s Council on Disability said, “MERIL’s website is designed to be accessible to all, including people with visual impairments who are using a screen reader or other forms of assistive technology. It allows changes in font size, high contrast, and translation capabilities. Closed caption of videos and audio content make the website accessible to people who are deaf or hearing impaired.”

For more information about MERIL go to www.meril.org or call 816-279-8558.