Temps in the 70s with a chance of rain tonight

While you might see a lot of rain chances in the forecast, it’s definitely not going to be a washout. You’ll most likely find lots of windows-open weather with highs in the 70s every day. The better chances for storms come in two waves: Thursday night through early Friday morning, and Saturday evening. Here’s the 7-day forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 74. Light southeast wind becoming south 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. South southwest wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. South southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 74. South wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

Monday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 40%.