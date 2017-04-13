Bail reduction denied for suspect accused of stealing car at gunpoint

A judge on Thursday refused to reduce the bail of a man arrested in St. Joseph after allegedly stealing a car in Kansas City at gunpoint.

Dweh Barwu has denied stealing the vehicle and has claimed in court that he was abused by police during his arrest. During his Circuit Court arraignment hearing Thursday, Barwu’s lawyer asserted that there is no evidence in the case showing his client stole the vehicle, even though he was allegedly near the vehicle, and had the keys and a firearm at the time of his arrest.

Circuit Judge Daniel Kellogg refused Barwu’s second request to reduce his bail. Originally set at $25,000 cash deposit. That was reduced last month to $1,000 cash plus a $24,000 surety bond.

As we reported earlier, officers with the St. Joseph Police Department were dispatched to the 1800 block of N. 36th St. on February 12. A GPS system allegedly revealed he was in possession of a vehicle stolen at gun point In Kansas City, Kansas. Police there said they believe he “…intentionally ran into the victim’s vehicle with another vehicle in order to steal hers.” He then allegedly threatened her with a gun and fled with her vehicle.

Barwu is charged with tampering with a motor vehicle, a class-d felony. Judge Kellogg scheduled the defendant’s next court appearance May 18.