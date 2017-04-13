Chance of showers and thunderstorms through weekend

On and off storm chances will begin this late this evening and continue through the weekend, but overall rain chances are pretty low outside Friday morning and perhaps Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Here’s the 7-day forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. South wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 75. South wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

Monday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 30%.