Obituaries April 9-11

Toni Sue Taylor

1972-2017

Toni Sue Taylor, 45, St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Sunday, April 9, 2017.

She was born January 30, 1972 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Ross and Georgie (Hall) Lewallen.

Survivors include parents, daughters, Kylee Lewallen (Eddie Leaverton) and Caitlyn Taylor (Riley Wilson); granddaughter, Cordelia Leaverton; sisters, Tanya Blakley (Brian) and Toree Pruett (Bill); nephews, Camdyn Pruett and Colton Blakley; niece Izabella Pruett.

The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Private Interment Kerns-Freeman Cemetery. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.



Nikole Rene Caudle

1984-2017

Nikole Rene Caudle 32, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, April 9, 2017 at the Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, IL after a courageous battle with a 11 year illness. She was born May 26, 1984 in Falls City, NE, daughter of Tammy and Rick Loubey. She graduated from Benton Benton High School class of 2002 and Missouri Western state college with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice. She married Kaleb Caudle on September 27, 2008 and he survives of the home. She was a homemaker who was a devoted mother to her daughter Bellamie, and loved spending time with her family and friends. Nikole was preceded in death by her son, Jerrett Caudle, maternal grandfather, Walter Coffman, paternal grandparents, Edward and Helen Loubey. Survivors include, husband, Kaleb Caudle, and daughter Bellamie of the home, her parents, two brothers, David (Shauna) Loubey, and Danny Loubey both of St. Joseph, MO, maternal grandmother, Carol Coffman of St. Joseph, MO, father in law, Doug (Kelli) Caudle of St. Joseph, MO, mother in law, Glenda (Earl) Simmons, as well as several nieces and nephew, and her doggy, Mya,

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 am, on Saturday, April 15, 2017 at Rupp Funeral Home, with Rev. Albert Shirley officiating, The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested in lieu of flowers to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for Echmo Research and development program, in care of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Harold David Kunzler

1938-2017

Harold David Kunzler 78, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, April 10, 2017 in St. Joseph, MO. He was born June 8, 1938 in St. Joseph, MO, son of the late Rosa and Leslie Kunzler. He married Juanita Bittick on October 25, 1958. He worked at Dugdale meat packing for 23 years and was a auto body Man for 15 years. He enjoyed building hot rod cars, gardening, going to D&A Auto, where he was the “honorary supervisor”, he was a loving father & husband who enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He was a member of the Evangelistic Temple. Harold was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, Albert, William Edward, Robert, and Donald Kunzler, and a sister, Goldie Turpin. Survivors include, wife, Juanita Kunzler of the home, five children: Sheila (Jay) Sollars, Leslie Eugene (Christina) Kunzler, Steven (Karen) Kunzler, Lisa Kunzler and Crystal Lee all of St. Joseph, MO, 7, grandchildren, 8, great grandchildren, brother, Garry Kunzler, and best friend dog Chihuahua, Sadie.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 am, on Thursday, April 13, 2017 at Rupp Funeral Home, with Pastor Ron Nichols officiating, The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the King Hill Cemetery.

Ruth Lois Schubert

1927-2017

Ruth Lois Schubert 89, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, April 11, 2017 in a Saint Joseph, MO health care center. She was born November 25, 1927 in Sterling, CO, daughter of the late Helen Katherine and Donald Jackson. She married Leonard Buias and they had 6 children, in 1957 she married Mickey Rhyne and they had 4 children, moving to St. Joseph, she married LeRoy Schubert in 1966 and they had 1 child. She worked at cafe’s and nursing homes as a cook. Ruth was preceded in death by husband, LeRoy Schubert, her parents, sisters, Mildred and Marie Jackson, brother, Jesse Lee Jackson, grandson, Timothy Gibson, granddaughter, Kathy Huffman. Survivors include, 11 children: Leona Huffman, Leonard Gibson, Richard Hicks, John Robinson, Frank Lee, Diane Black, Mick (Lisa) Rhyne, Donald Rhyne, Roger (Dee) Rhyne, Ray (Mary) Rhyne, and David Schubert, brother in law, Raymond Schubert of St. Joseph, MO, 28 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren, 5 great great grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home, memorial services will be conducted at 2:00 PM Friday with Chaplain Beau Walker officiating.