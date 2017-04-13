St. Joseph man accused of child molestation

A 23-year-old St. Joseph man is accused of making a child perform sexual acts.

Jeffery Alan Nash is charged in Buchanan County with a felony of first-degree statutory sodomy with a victim under the age of 12.

According to court documents, between 2015 and 2017 Nash committed the offense of child molestation. He is accused of using the girl for his own sexual gratifications.

Nash is currently being held on $20,000 bail in the Buchanan County Jail. A condition of bail includes no contact with the victim. Nash is due in court Tuesday for an arraignment.