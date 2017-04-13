Woman pleads guilty to distributing drugs, but tells judge she is not a drug dealer

A woman arrested during a Drug Strike Force sweep in February has pleaded guilty to charges of distributing meth.

As we reported, Renee Quimby was one of nearly two dozen suspects arrested after a Drug Strike Force investigation. In Circuit Court Thursday, Quimby pleaded guilty to one count of distributing a controlled substance.

Quimby, 50, admitted selling drugs to a confidential informant, but told the judge that she was not a drug dealer.

Prosecutors told the judge the woman was arrested after three controlled buys, and that she has prior convictions for possession and distribution of drugs. They recommended a nine year sentence.

Judge Daniel Kellogg followed the prosecutor’s recommendation and sentenced Quimby to nine years in prison.