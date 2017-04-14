After contact with victim, man accused of assaulting pregnant woman back behind bars

A St. Joseph man accused of assaulting a pregnant woman is back behind bars. Officials say Christopher Rowles made contact with his victim, in violation of his bond requirements.

Rowles, 29, is charged with 2nd degree domestic assault, a class-d felony. In court documents, St. Joseph police accused Rowles of beating up the woman, “…grabbing her, choking her so she couldn’t breathe,” and said he “punched her onthe left side of her face causing visible injury. The victim was five months pregnant according to a court affidavit.

The probable cause statement also said Rowles also “…threatened to kill anyone who got between him and his children.”

Officials say Rowles was seen with the victim, a violation of his bond, so a judge revoked the bond. Rowles is back in the Buchanan County Jail awaiting his next court appearance May 1.