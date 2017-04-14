Firearms suspect denied bail

A Chicago man will remain in custody awaiting his next court apperance on charges stemming from a shots-fired incident in Midtown St. Joseph earlier this month.

Investigators say a dozen rounds were fired during a disturbance April 9 in the 900 block of South 15th Street outside the home of Martell Jenkins’ estranged spouse. Police say they recovered 12 shell casings from the scene. Jenkins was arrested early the following morning at a home on Francis Street, where they seized a semi-automatic pistol, according to court documents.

Witnesses told detectives Jenkins and another individual fired shots at two people in the street and at two houses. Prosecutors said there were minor injuries and some property damage involved.

During his first court appearance on Friday, Jenkins told Associate Circuit Judge Keith Marquart that he is the victim in the case, that he has “called the police over a hundred times” and spoke with the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office “…more than three times.” He said there have been more than 25 incidents involving the same people and that he is “basically the victim.”

Judge Marquart earlier had denied bail in the case. On Friday he noted that Jenkins is a flight risk and a danger to the community, and refused to set bail. In court documents, a detective said Jenkins has indicated he would return to the Chicago area.

The judge set the case for a preliminary hearing docket on April 28. Jenkins will apply for a public defender.