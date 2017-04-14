Man accused of impersonating cop appears in court

An Independence, Missouri man remains behind bars in Buchanan County on charges of impersonating a police officer. Phillip Herrera, 35, is charged with the class-a misdemeanor offense of false impersonation of a law enforcement officer.

Investigators say Herrera had emergency police lights and a spotlight on his vehicle, wore police-department and homeland security patches, and carried a gun. He was arrested after an incident April 9 near at 1275 NW 26th Road near Rosecrans Airport.

According to court documents, the defendant told several people he was an officer, and “gave orders to witnesses while dressed as and verbally representing himself as a law enforcement officer.” Investigators say Herrera told people he was going to “run their information,” and used a spotlight to look over a parked vehicle that was not his.

During the suspect’s first appearance Friday via video conferencing, Associate Circuit Judge Keith Marquart entered a plea of not guilty on Herrera’s behalf and scheduled the case for the trial-setting docket April 26. Bail was set earlier at $500 cash plus a $4,500 surety bond. Herrera will apply for a public defender.