Nebraska woman seriously injured in I-29 crash

A Nebraska woman was seriously injured in a one vehicle crash on Interstate 29 in Holt County Thursday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 79-year-old Patricia L. Starr of Wahoo, Nebraska, was driving north on I-29 near mile marker 92 less than a mile southeast of Craig at 8:50 p.m., when her vehicle traveled off the east side of the road. Starr overcorrected the vehicle, which went off the east side of the road again, overturned and came to rest on its top.

Starr was transported by Atchison-Holt Ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph for treatment of serious injuries.

A passenger in the vehicle, 59-year-old Gabriel M. Gonzales, also of Wahoo, was transported by ambulance to Mosaic Life Care with minor injuries.

According to the crash report, both were wearing seatbelts.