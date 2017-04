Sentencing is scheduled in June for a 31-year-old St. Joseph man who pleaded guilty this week to accusations he had sex with a 16-year-old girl.

Manuel Ramos-Velasquez pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of statutory rape.

Investigators said the defendant had sexual intercourse wth the victim at least twice in December of 2016.

Circuit Judge Daniel Kellogg ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled sentencing June 1. Ramos-Velasquez faces up to seven years in prison.