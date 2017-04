ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – Crews working with Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad plan to close Route U (Alabama Street) in St. Joseph next week.

Route U will close for routine maintenance of the railroad crossing located between U.S. Route 59 and Stockyards Expressway. The road will close at approximately 7 a.m. Monday, April 17 and will remain closed until approximately 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 19. During the closure, motorists will need to use an alternate route.