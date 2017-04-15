Park visitors urged not to feed the ducks bread or throw food

As fishing returns to Krug Park officials are urging visitors to take a different approach when feeding ducks and geese.

In a news release earlier this week, the City of St. Joseph began asking people visiting Krug not to throw food from the railing. Officials said the goal it to try to train the water fowl not to try to nab the bait on hooks cast into the pond.

“We’re trying to pick some areas that we think some younger kids might fish more, and trying to discourage feeding the ducks and the geese in those areas just so we don’t have any hook accidents,” said Jeff Atkins, Assistant Parks Dir.

Atkins said they city is still encouraging people to come out to feed the water fowl, but not necessarily with bread.

“What we are trying to do is to maybe encourage people to feed the ducks and geese something that might be a little more healthy to them,” Atkins said. “The vegetables would be better for them then the bread would be by far.”

Instead of bread the city suggested, peas, unsweetened instant oats, birdseed, small torn pieces of lettuce, duck pellets or canned, frozen or fresh corn.

“Feeding the bird these things helps them stay healthy and feeding them right at the waters edge, will hopefully help them learn not to chase after the hooks that anglers will be casting into the water,” said Julie Noel, City Special Event and Communications Coordinator.

Fish have been stocked at Krug Park and Corby Pond. Atkins said it’s the first time people have been able to fish at Krug since 1969. It was originally halted due to trash left behind by fishers. Atkins is urging people to try to help keep the park clean.