Sheriff warns of “Geek Squad” scam and others

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is warning area residents about a scam circulating involving computer viruses and people claiming to represent the “Geek Squad.”

Sheriff John Merchant said in the past week residents have reported three to four similar cases of people telling residents their computers are sending out viruses to everyone.

“These scammers are trying to get information from your computers so please do not allow anyone to access your computer if you do not know them personally,” Merchant said. “One person stated that they were told their computer could be fixed for $5 and wanted bank card information to proceed. Should this information had been given out—these people could clean out your bank accounts.”

Merchant said it’s just one of many scams he’s warning people about right now. Another scam that is going around is callers contacting county residents representing themselves as officials from Medicare/Medicaid.

“They are requesting verification of these identification numbers and are stating that they have been compromised. Again, this is a scam to obtain your information. Should there be a problem with your accounts, you would be notified by mail or informed that there was a problem, you would never be asked to provide your number over the phone,” Merchant said.

The newest scam Merchant said his office is dealing with involves fake subpoenas.

“Within the last couple of days people are getting notices over their computer. They’re getting email notices saying they’re going to be sued if they don’t provide x-amount of dollars,” Merchant said.

He reminds people never to give out personal information and when in doubt contact your local law enforcement.