More than 70 employers to take part in St. Joseph career fair

St. Joseph, MO – The largest annual career fair in Northwest Missouri will be held this week.

Job seekers are encouraged to attend the St. Joseph Career and Resource Fair to talk with hiring businesses, educational providers and social service resources. This year, more than 70 employers will attend in addition to educational providers and social service resources.

This year marks the 13th anniversary for the Career Fair.

The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce is a part of the St. Joseph Employment Coalition and both are behind the planning and organizing of the event.

The St. Joseph Employment Coalition was formed about 13 years ago with one goal in-mind: to provide job opportunities to the St. Joseph community and surrounding area. The concept was to do something positive that could stimulate economic and employment development in St. Joseph. A partnership was formed between several social service agencies, the City of St. Joseph, the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce and local media outlets to develop a team that would organize an annual citywide job fair. As the Coalition has no source of income or funding, the group had to rely solely on the support of sponsors.

The career fair takes place from 2 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18, at the Civic Arena.

Job seekers are encouraged to dress for success by wearing business or business casual attire to the event.

For more information, contact Mary Brown, (816) 364-4102 or email brown@saintjoseph.com or Jennifer Whitson, jennifer.whitson@rehabkc.org or (816) 390-8083.