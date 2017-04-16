Police: Truck’s crash into clinic protesters unintentional

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police say a crash of a pickup truck into people praying outside a Lincoln Planned Parenthood clinic was unintentional.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the truck jumped a curb Friday when its driver veered to avoid a slowing vehicle in front of him, hitting three people on a sidewalk outside the clinic. The three were taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

A witness tells the newspaper that the crash happened as about 200 people were praying outside the clinic. A spokesman for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Lincoln says anti-abortion protesters usually gather outside the clinic once a week.

Lincoln police are investigating. The driver was cited for negligent driving.