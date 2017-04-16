St. Joe woman seriously hurt in crash south of Rushville

A St. Joseph woman was seriously hurt in a single-vehicle crash south of Rushville Sunday morning.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Ronda Stanart, 56, was driving a Jeep Liberty along Missouri Highway 138, three miles south of Rushville, at about 8:18 a.m. Sunday. The crash report says her vehicle crossed the center line, left the roadway, went airborne and then his an embankment and traffic sign.

Stanart suffered what were described as serious injuries. She was transported by helicopter ambulance to Saint Luke’s Hospital.