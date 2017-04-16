St. Joseph City Talk to be held Monday

The April City Talk meeting will be held Monday.

The City of St. Joseph said this is an opportunity for area residents to meet and talk with the mayor, councilmember Joyce Starr and other councilmembers.

The meeting will take place at First Christian Church, located at 927 Faraon. Parking is in the lot to the north of the church, with overflow parking to the east. This is an open forum for comments and questions to the mayor and council, and begins at 7 p.m.

Refreshments will be provided at 6:30 p.m., allowing for residents to visit with councilmembers.