A 27-year-old St. Joseph woman is in critical condition at Mosaic Life Care after she was found in a vehicle with gunshot wounds Saturday night.

St. Joseph Sgt. Dan Sweiger says two people are being questioned in the case. Sgt. Sweiger says the woman was found in a vehicle in the 900 block of Ridenbaugh.

The woman’s name has not been released. Officials have not made any arrests as the investigation continues. Sweiger says more information should be available later.