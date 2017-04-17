Arson charge filed in connection with Bethany house fire

Following an investigation by the Missouri Division of Fire Safety, a criminal charge has been filed in connection with a house fire that occurred in Bethany, Mo. on April 10, 2017.

The Bethany Fire Department responded to an early morning fire that damaged the house at 2607 Grand Avenue, Bethany, Mo. The Bethany Fire Department requested the Division of Fire Safety investigate the cause and origin of the fire.

The investigation determined the fire was incendiary, or set. On April 14, the Harrison County prosecutor charged Ronald David Stout, 67, of Bethany, with one count of second-degree arson. Stout is the owner of the house.

Online court records show bail was set at $50,000. Stout is scheduled to appear in court April 19.