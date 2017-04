A crash near Chillicothe shut down a stretch of U.S. Highway 65 Monday.

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox says the accident happened at about 11:30 a.m. Monday on 65 highway just south of Chillicothe at the Roach Lake Bridge.

Cox there was a significant traffic backup in the area.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Sheriff’s Office and EMS were on the scene. Additional details were not immediately available. Refresh this post for more information as it becomes available.