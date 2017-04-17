“How-to” clinic offered for St. Joseph Habitat women volunteers

Lowe’s in St. Joseph is offering a free clinic this week for women interested in volunteering during the 2017 National Women Build Week.

St. Joseph Habitat for Humanity is teaming up with the home improvement store to host a construction clinic for women volunteers interested in taking part in the 10th annual National Women Build Week that will take place May 6 through 14th. According to a news release, Thursday, April 20, Lowe’s will host a clinic on “How to Finish Interior with Paint and Trim.” The clinic will start at 6 p.m. at the store located at 3109 N. Belt. Highway. To sign-up contact the St. Joseph Habitat for Humanity at (816) 279-2552.

“We look forward to working with Lowe’s for the 10th year of National Women Build Week and the opportunity to engage women in our work,” said Rita Boyer, Office Manager of St. Joseph Habitat for Humanity. “We invite women of all skill levels to join us on the build site and take the clinics hosted by Lowe’s to learn valuable construction skills.”