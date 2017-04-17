Man hospitalized after midtown shooting

A man was transported to the hospital Sunday after a shooting in midtown.

Sgt. Wayne Byrom with the St. Joseph Police Department said officers responded to a disturbance at a playground in the area of 18th and Charles Streets Sunday around 5 p.m. Byrom said a man was transported by private vehicle from that area to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound, his injuries were described as non-life threatening.

As of Monday afternoon police did not have anyone in custody in connection with the investigation. Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 238-TIPS.