Newborn killed in crash near Chillicothe

A newborn baby was killed and three people were injured in a crash near Chillicothe Monday morning.

The accident happened shortly before 11 am along U.S. Highway 65, about three miles south of Chillicothe at the Roach Lake Bridge.

The newborn was a passenger in an SUV that had stopped in a MoDOT work zone that was hit from behind. A crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol identifies the occupants of the SUV as Amanda Nichols, 27, and Warren Nichols, 26, of Springfield, and the newborn Rowan Nichols. The baby was pronounced dead at Hedrick Medical Center. Amanda and Warren Nichols suffered what were described as moderate injuries and were taken to Hedrick for treatment.

The driver of the other vehicle is identified by the patrol as Benjamin Davis, 23, of Chillicothe. Davis suffered moderate injuries and was also taken to Hedrick Medical Center.