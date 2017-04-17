Obituaries April 12-14

Leona Irene (Olsen) Stevens

1932-2017

Leona Irene (Olsen) Stevens, 84, St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at Mosaic Life Care.

She was born December 11, 1932 to Leroy and Berna (Kalstrup) Olsen in Missouri Valley, Iowa.

She married Harold R. Stevens on March 28, 1953. He preceded her in death after 55 years of marriage on August 29, 2008.

She earned her nursing degree at University of Iowa.

Leona was a voracious reader and loved crossword puzzles.

Mrs. Stevens was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; sons, Thad and Damon Stevens; and sister, Thea Irwin.

Survivors include her daughter, Pamela Stevens (Gerald Bagg), Santa Monica, California; sons, Harold Ross Stevens, II and Joel Stevens; grandchildren, Miles Feinberg, Margo Feinberg, Nicole Salierno (Rob) and Jacqueline Deay (Dwight); great granddaughter, Ophelia Salierno; siblings, Paul Olsen, Joan Clausen (William), Harold Olsen (Suzie) and Karen Ghezzi (Joseph); and numerous nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Saturday, St. Paul Lutheran Church. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Adelaide Catherine Murphy

1912-2017

Adelaide Catherine Murphy, 104, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, April 12, 2017. The daughter of Michael J. Fox and Margaret (Klein) Fox, Adelaide was born on July 15, 1912, on a farm northeast of Watertown, South Dakota. She married Joseph Patrick Murphy on June 17, 1939, and together they farmed near Henry, SD, for 35 years before moving to Watertown.

Mrs. Murphy graduated from Watertown’s Immaculate Conception School in 1930. A life-long learner, she furthered her education in both Sioux Falls and Aberdeen, South Dakota. Mrs. Murphy taught in rural schools for nearly 10 years, followed by another 15 years at her alma mater, Immaculate Conception School.

A devout Catholic, Adelaide was passionate about Catholic education, using her gifts of ingenuity, networking, and creative arts to raise money and awareness for local causes. Mrs. Murphy’s strong love of children continued outside of her teaching career. She was a 4-H leader, CCD teacher, and sponsor of the Junior Catholic Daughters.

Adelaide was an inspiring bright light with a genuine heart for service. In her earlier years, she was an active member of St. Henry’s Altar Society. Adelaide was instrumental in the early formation of the Hunters Dinner, which recently celebrated its 65th year. While living in Watertown, South Dakota, she also served as Regent of the Catholic Daughters of America and was an Oblate of St. Benedict. Her volunteer work extended to many organizations throughout the community, with a special focus on sewing, connecting, encouraging, and praying for others.

In 2006, Adelaide moved to St. Joseph, Missouri, to reside closer to family. She enjoyed the senior housing of Danford Hall and was a lively participant in their events. Adelaide was an active member of St. Francis Xavier Parish and continued her volunteer work, including tireless efforts to fundraise for student tuition at St. Francis Xavier School. She also led a Bible study group and took on public speaking opportunities when she was beyond 100 years of age.

Mrs. Murphy is survived by three sons, Jerry (Beverlee) of Bettendorf, Iowa; James (Jeanne) of St. Joseph, Missouri; Richard (Theresa) of Littleton, Colorado; a daughter, Mary Kay Natho (Brad) of Commerce City, Colorado; and a son-in-law, Larry Heim of Orange, California. Adelaide was the proud grandmother of 10 grandchildren, Kathy, Joe (Judith), Tracy, John (Teresa), Kristy (Jim), Scott (Caroline), Shayla, Stephanie, Amy (Mike), Joseph (Cristin), and eight great-grandchildren. She is survived by one sister, Louise Wagner of Miesville, Minnesota, and many nieces and nephews.

Adelaide was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joe; daughter, Patricia; three infant sons, Joseph Jr., Shawn, and Eugene; four brothers, Fr. Leo Fox, Richard Fox, William Fox, Michael V. Fox; and a sister, Marie McAndrews.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Francis Xavier Catholic School in St. Joseph, Missouri, and Immaculate Conception School in Watertown, South Dakota.

Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 A.M. Monday, St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, St. Joseph, Missouri, where the family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service.

Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 A.M. Saturday, April 22, 2017 Immaculate Conception Church, Watertown, South Dakota. Interment St. Henry Cemetery, Henry, South Dakota.

Funeral arrangements are made by Wight & Comes Funeral Chapel in Watertown, South Dakota, and Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory in St. Joseph, Missouri. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

David P. Clark

1947-2017

Troy, Kansas – David Clark, 69, of Troy, Kansas passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at the Highland Healthcare.

David was born on August 18, 1947 in Troy, Kansas to Robert L. & Mary A. (Sell) Clark.

He was a member of the U.S. Army, serving in Vietnam as a medic. David owned & operated his own business as a land surveyor in Troy, Kansas. He was also a member of the American Legion Post #55, Troy, Kansas, VFW Post #5531, Wathena, Kansas, society of Land Surveyors of Kansas & Missouri.

David married Kay Cornett on January 11, 1971 in Miami, Oklahoma. She survives of the home.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Additional survivors: Son, Rick Clark (Amanda), Highland, Kansas;

Daughter, Wendy Rahe (Bob), Hiawatha, Kansas;

Grandchildren, Justin, Ellie, Cooper, Lilly & Zayla Clark;

His dog, Lady;

Brother, Bill Clark, St. Louis, Missouri;

Sister, Mary Rose Sargent, St. Joseph, Missouri;

Nieces & nephews.

Funeral Service: 10:30 A.M. Tuesday, April 18, 2017

At the Community of Christ Church in Fanning, Kansas

Visitation: 6-8 Monday evening at the church. Friends may call after 9 A.M. Monday at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas.

Burial: Mount Olive Cemetery, Troy, Kansas, where there will be military honors under the auspices of the Troy American Legion Post #55.

Memorials: Troy Class of 1965 Scholarship Fund.

Gary L Thompson

1937-2017

Gary L. Thompson, 79, of Easton, Missouri passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at his home. He was born April 22, 1937 in St. Joseph, Missouri son of the late Beulah & John Thompson. He was an Iron Worker all his life traveling all over the United States. He served in the Navy, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, mushroom hunting, and arrowheads. Survivors include daughter, Kala Y. Rose, sons, Brad (Haylay) Thompson, Chad (Angela) Thompson, and Rod (Teresa) McCray all of St. Joseph, MO, and numerous grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Friday, April 21, 2017 at the Rupp Funeral Home with a Memorial Celebration of Gary’s life to begin at 7:00 pm at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Riley “Bud” Hollingsworth

1925-2017

Riley ” Bud” Hollingsworth, 92, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Thursday, April 13, 2017 at Mosaic Life Care Hospital. He was born February 21, 1925 in St. Joseph, MO, son of the late Ada and R. B. Hollingsworth. He graduated from Benton High School, and he worked for the National Livestock Commission Company at the St. Joseph Stockyards. He then was the owner-operator of the Missourian Bar for 13 years with his wife Mildred. He also worked at Snorkel, and retired from the St. Joseph School District after 18 years of service. Bud and Mildred enjoyed time at their lake place at Lake Perry, also spending time with his family and grandchildren, woodworking and building projects, and he was an avid St. Louis Cardinal baseball fan. He was a member of King Hill Lodge #376 A.F. & A. M., and he was a Presbyterian. Bud was preceded in death by wife, Mildred Hollingsworth, his parents, sisters, Joann Caton and Betty Bailey. Survivors include, four daughters, Lisa (Tom) Sego, St. Joseph, Linda (Terry) Lambright, Savannah, MO, Laura Hibbs, and Leslie (J.R.) Ross, St. Joseph, MO, brother, Donald (Lavonne) Hollingsworth, Maryville, MO., 11 grandchildren, and 20 great grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at Rupp Funeral Home with Dr. Darrell Jones officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery . Memorials are requested to the American Diabetes.

JoAnn Culver

1944-2017

JoAnn Culver, 72, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Friday, April 14, 2017 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 30, 1944 in St. Joseph, MO. She was a homemaker and a loving mother and grandmother, who enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She also loved to dance and take road trips with Jeannie. She was the backbone of the family. JoAnn was preceded in death by parents, Abbiegail and Kenneth Honeycutt, husband, Arthur Culver, daughter, Edna Obrien, brother, Alvin Honeycutt, sister, Lucille Deaton, and grandson, Davey Callaway. Survivors include, son David Callaway (Shannon Fry), St. Joseph, MO, daughters, Jeannie (Ted) Middleton, Brenda Williams, St. Joseph, MO, and Abbie (Rick) Elkins, Gladstone, MO, sister, Barbara Honeycutt, St. Joseph, MO, companion, Bob Deatherage, St. Joseph, MO, 12 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. Funeral Services will be conducted at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at Rupp Funeral Home with David H. Mejia officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Auburn Cemetery.

Jane (Daise) Joseph

1927-2017

Jane (Daise) Joseph, 89, St. Joseph, Missouri passed away peacefully on Good Friday, April 14, 2017, surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born July 16, 1927 in New Point, Missouri to William and Ollie Terry, they preceded her in death.

Jane was a member of Platte Valley Ladies Club and also volunteered one thousand hours at the Mosaic Cancer Center.

She enjoyed her flower and vegetable gardens, yard, singing and giving generously of her time. Jane gave “produce” and flowers from her gardens to so many people and always gave from her heart.

Jane was also preceded in death by four sisters.

Survivors include her loving husband of 47 years, John; loving son and daughter-in-law, Lanny and Vashti Daise, St. Joseph; best friend and loving daughter, Suann Daise, Kansas City, MO; one and only special loving granddaughter, Seanna Wallis (Austin),Eagle, CO.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Nurse Chai for her loving support.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Oregon High School Alumni, P.O. Box 161, Oregon, MO 64773 or Inter-Serv, 1412 N. 3rd St, St. Joseph, MO 64505. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.