Sunny and 70s today

Dry conditions today will give way to a wet and unsettled weather pattern beginning Tuesday as several weather disturbances impact the region. The most likely timeframe for any severe weather will be on Wednesday across north-central Missouri and northeastern Kansas. In addition, periods of heavy rain will also be possible through next weekend which may lead to localized flooding concerns on area rivers and streams. Here’s the 7-day forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 73. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Southeast wind around 8 mph.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. South southwest wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. South southeast wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Friday: A chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.