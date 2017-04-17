Teen charged in Friday’s fatal crash

(Update) – A 17-year-old has been charged in connection with a crash that killed four people Friday on the northeast part of St. Joseph.

Skylar Lucas-Cox of St. Joseph is charged in Buchanan County with a felony of first-degree involuntary manslaughter.

According to court documents, Lucas-Cox was driving a white Toyota Tundra north on Riverside Road Friday in a reckless manner and was unable to maintain control of the stolen vehicle.

“The suspect crossed into oncoming traffic and was struck in the south lane of Riverside,” said Officer Brendan McGinnis with the St. Joseph Police Department. “The Toyota was occupied by the suspect and (5) other persons.”

As we previously reported, four of the occupants of the Toyota died in the crash and another sustained life-threatening injuries. Lucas-Cox was hospitalized for treatment of a serious injury. The driver of the other vehicle also received treatment for a serious injury. We asked the Buchanan County Prosecutor’s Office if the victim’s names would be released and for a status update on those hospitalized. Prosecuting Attorney Dwight Scroggins on Monday said no additional information is being released at this time as the investigation is still pending

“The suspect was helped out of the driver seat by a witness and held on scene, after attempting to flee,” McGinnis said. “The suspect attempted to flee the scene, after knowing he had killed friends of his and continued to attempt to flee even after being restrained by a witness.”

Court documents state Lucas-Cox tested positive for cocaine, marijuana and benzodiazepines.

“The suspect’s reckless driving and impaired nature of driving, directly resulted in the death of the four victims,” said McGinnis

Lucas-Cox is scheduled for an arraignment Tuesday. He is currently being held without bail after bond was denied.