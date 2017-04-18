High of 75 with chance of rain overnight

Warming temperatures today and Wednesday will give way to the next chance for showers and storms by Wednesday night as a strong cold front moves through the area. Noticeably cooler air will arrive for the latter half of the work week with rain chances again increasing by the start of the upcoming weekend. Here’s the 7-day forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. South wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. South southwest wind 10 to 16 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. North northwest wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Friday: A chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 65.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.