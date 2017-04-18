Hundreds turn out to St. Joseph career fair

Hundreds of people descended on downtown St. Joseph Tuesday to search for a job in what’s touted as the largest career fair in northwest Missouri.

The career fair ran from 2 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday at the Civic Arena. By 3:30 p.m. officials with the St. Joseph Employment Coalition anticipated around 300 job seekers had turned out with another hour and a half to go.

Job seekers are encouraged to attend the St. Joseph Career and Resource Fair to talk with hiring businesses, educational providers and social service resources. This year, more than 70 employers were in attendance in addition to educational providers and social service resources.

It was the 13th year for the Career Fair.