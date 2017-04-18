Man accused of sex acts with young girl appears in court

A St. Joseph man accused of engaging in deviate sexual behavior with a girl under 12 years old appeared in court Tuesday.

Jeffery Nash is charged with statutory sodomy for allegedly using the young girl for his own sexual gratification.

Charging documents assert that the crime occured over the course of 14 months beginning in January of 2015.

During an initial court appearance by video conference Tuesday, Associate Circuit Judge Rebecca Spencer entered a plea of not guilty on Nash’es behalf and scheduled the case for a preliminary hearing on April 22.

Nash said he would apply for a public defender. He remains in the Buchanan County Jail, unable to post $20,000 bail.