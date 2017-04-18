SJSD to talk about school financing

The St. Joseph School District plans to hold a public meeting this week to talk about how the district is financed.

A session on School Finance 101 will be held Wednesday, April 19, 2017 from 5 to 6 p.m. The meeting will be held at the downtown office, 925 Felix St. in the board conference room.

According to a news release, at the meeting, Superintendent Dr. Robert Newhart and Director of Finance Wes Metz will talk about where funding comes from, how the money is spent, and what financial challenges the district is facing.

This meeting is open to all SJSD parents and community members. The meeting is part of an ongoing community engagement effort the district is conducting to gather feedback from parents, community and staff and have a discussion about the direction of the district.

A second School Finance 101 meeting will be held June 2, from 5 to 6 p.m. It will also be held at the downtown office.