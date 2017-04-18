Teen arraigned on involuntary manslaughter charge

(Update) – A 17-year-old was arraigned Tuesday in connection with a crash that killed four people Friday on the northeast part of St. Joseph.

Skylar Lucas-Cox of St. Joseph was released from the hospital Tuesday afternoon and appeared before Buchanan County Associate Circuit Judge Rebecca Spencer. He is charged with a felony of first-degree involuntary manslaughter.

According to court documents, Lucas-Cox was driving a white Toyota Tundra north on Riverside Road Friday in a reckless manner and was unable to maintain control of the stolen vehicle.

As we previously reported, four of the occupants of the Toyota died in the crash and another sustained life-threatening injuries. Lucas-Cox was hospitalized for treatment of a serious injury. The driver of the other vehicle also received treatment for a serious injury. We asked the Buchanan County Prosecutor’s Office if the victim’s names would be released and for a status update on those hospitalized. Prosecuting Attorney Dwight Scroggins on Monday said no additional information is being released at this time as the investigation is still pending.

Court documents stated Lucas-Cox tested positive for cocaine, marijuana and benzodiazepines.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for May 11 at 2:30 p.m. in Div. 6. Bond continues to be denied. The defendant has applied for a public defender.