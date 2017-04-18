Woman dies after weekend shooting

A 27-year-old St. Joseph woman has died from her injuries after she was shot Saturday night.

As we previously reported, the woman was transported in critical condition to Mosaic Life Care after being found in a vehicle in the 900 block of Ridenbaugh with gunshot wounds.

Capt. Jeff Wilson with the St. Joseph Police Department said the woman was pronounced deceased at the hospital at 10:10 a.m. Tuesday.

Police on Monday had reported taking a person of interest into custody in connection with the case. Wilson said they no longer have anyone in custody. No charges have been filed as of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police are not yet releasing the victim’s name.