Local News

Deatherage-Virginia-Maxine.obitphoto-147x200
Obituaries January 23-24
January 25, 2017 | Local News

V. Maxine Deatherage 1921-2017 V. Maxine Deatherage, 95, St. Joseph, Missouri went to be with her family on Monday, January 23, 2017. She was born February 8, 1921 in Camden Point, Missouri to ...Read more

National News

tmp5142f022-83dd-40ad-b771-6eef8b202076.jpg
Trump Brings Pipelines Back
January 25, 2017 | News Daypop

President Trump took action to expedite two high priority energy infrastructure projects, the Keystone XL pipeline and the Dakota Access pipeline, two projects that caused an uproar before being ...Read more

What’s Happening